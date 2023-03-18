NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WCMH/WOOD) — An Olivet College baseball player is recovering after he was shot on Muskingum University’s campus Friday night.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting was reported near the university around 7:30 p.m. A safety message on Muskingum University’s website said the shooting happened on the North Turf an athletic field.

Olivet College later identified the victim as a player from the school’s baseball team. The team was scheduled to play Muskingum University Friday evening.

The college released a statement saying a player had returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item before the shooting. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

According to Olivet College, the team will not play its two remaining games against Muskingum “following an incident after tonight’s game” and is returning back to campus.

“The College is in communication with the student-athletes and their parents and will continue to provide support in the days ahead. This is a challenging time for all involved and our attention is focused on supporting the student-athletes and staff members. Please keep your fellow Comets in your thoughts and prayers,” the school said in a statement.

Muskingum canceled all athletic events through Sunday, according to its website. Access to campus north of the Thomas Hall parking lot is blocked while police investigate.