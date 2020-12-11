Olivet art teacher creates videos during quarantine

OLIVET, Mich. (WOOD) — An art teacher in Olivet is taking a different spin on virtual learning by creating Youtube videos for his students while they’re stuck at home.

“When it came down to it, it was like, how do I make this a little special for them?,” said Casey Eash, an art teacher at Olivet Middle School.

Eash has been working in both hybrid style and online this year. He says he wants to make virtual learning worthwhile.

“Yeah we’re in charge of making sure that the academic piece is there, but we’re also responsible for the social side as well and giving them that outlet is extremely important,” said Eash.

Eash has made multiple videos that go over topics such as the elements of design and the color wheel.

“I have parents all the time that are like, ‘I have your music memorized,’ and that’s a joy,” said Eash.

This comes at a time when many educators have to pivot.

“It’s different, but it’s feasible,” said Eash. “Teachers are really resilient and this year I’ve seen teachers step up and implement new things in to their classroom to benefit students’ needs in some really cool ways.”

Eash hopes his students take away that things aren’t always so bad.

“There’s a side of these videos that are fun, hip, and life’s not always so serious. Life can be fun,” said Eash.

You can view Eash’s Youtube channel online.