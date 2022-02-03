Ohio-Michigan homeland security chief placed on leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A federal official overseeing homeland security investigations in Michigan and Ohio has been suspended after agents searched his Detroit-area home.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the reason for the search. It occurred last Friday at Vance Callender’s home in Royal Oak.

His attorney, Nick Oberheiden, says Callender has been placed on leave. He declined to discuss other details.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”

Callender was assigned to Ohio and Michigan in 2020. Jurisdiction includes immigration, human trafficking, child pornography and cross-border crimes.