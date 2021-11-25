Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on ‘Big Game’

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game between their flagship universities.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the “Big Game” between Ohio State and the University of Michigan. They include Schmidt’s cream puffs, Graeter’s black raspberry chip ice cream and chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!