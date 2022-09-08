The scene following a crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township on Sept. 7, 2022. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash north of Dowagiac Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Rudy Road near Gage Street in Wayne Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Miamisburg, Ohio, man was headed north when he lost control of his pickup truck, which rolled several times.

The driver was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not release his condition Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that while the crash was still under investigation, speed and alcohol were believed to have been involved. The driver was wearing his seat belt.