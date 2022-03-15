OH woman charged for threatening voicemails to MI reps

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ohio woman may face prison time for allegedly leaving threatening, racist voicemails for two Michigan state representatives, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Sandra Bachman, 58, from Batavia, Ohio, has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services. If convicted of all charges, she could face up to 22.5 years in prison.

State prosecutors say that Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, in May of 2021. The message said:

“Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh-t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

Investigators say Bachman also left a message for Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, in June 2021. Part of the message, which was censored by the Attorney General’s Office, said:

“Well, baby-doll, (N-word) lip b—h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you…. You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

The Michigan State Police investigated the voicemails before referring them to the Department of the Attorney General for evaluation.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

Bachman is set to be arraigned on March 31.