Officials recommend more evacuations after fuel leak at Ford plant

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — State health officials are recommending more home evacuations in a Detroit suburb following an earlier fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant that was the source of flammable vapor in the sewers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County said response teams are going door-to-door in Flat Rock on Sunday to inform affected areas.

State officials say it’s unclear which specific homes are at risk, but anyone concerned about potential exposure to benzene vapor should consider evacuation.

State officials on Friday confirmed the source was a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.