ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — About a dozen freight train cars derailed Thursday morning from tracks near a rail crossing in southeastern Michigan.

Initial assessments indicate a majority of the derailed cars were empty and there appeared to be no immediate threat to the public, the city of Romulus said in a post on social media.

First responders and Wayne County emergency management officials were on the scene.

The city said 10 to 14 cars derailed from CSX tracks about 9:30 a.m. Thursday about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Aerial photos showed some of the rail cars tumbled atop others.

“All nonhazardous as far as we can tell. No leakage that we can see,” said Kevin Krause, Romulus fire chief. “Obviously we can’t see under those train cars.”

There were no reports of injuries. It was unclear when the freight cars would be removed.

“The cause will be determined by an investigation; right now we’re focused on the recovery and restoration of the area,” CSX spokesman Bryan Tucker said.

Students from an elementary school and a middle school were transferred to Romulus High School as a precaution.

Mayor Robert McCraight said it was the third train derailment in the area in two years.