Officials delay alcohol ban on 3 northern Michigan rivers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A door knocker made for the U.S. Forest Service is shown at Western Heritage Co. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Loveland, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A door knocker made for the U.S. Forest Service is shown at Western Heritage Co. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Loveland, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials are delaying a ban on alcoholic beverages along sections of three rivers in the Huron-Manistee National Forests in northern Michigan.

Supervisor Leslie Auriemmo said Tuesday the prohibition will be put off for at least a year.

Officials announced the ban earlier this month, saying it would protect natural resources and public safety on the Au Sable, Manistee and Pine rivers.

Violations would be punishable by a fine and imprisonment.

The U.S. Forest Service says many people favored the ban. But thousands signed an online petition against it. Critics said it would hurt tourism.

Auriemmo says a group representing small businesses, local governments and private citizens will develop a plan for restoring public safety on the rivers. The alcohol ban may be imposed in 2020 if conditions don't improve.