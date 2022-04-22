CLARKSTON, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s officially official. Pine Knob is back.

This week, crews replaced the signage at the former DTE Energy Music Theatre, changing the moniker back to the original Pine Knob Music Theatre along with an updated logo.

The change was announced in January. DTE Energy’s naming rights expired in 2021. The venue operator — 313 Presents — announced it would revert back to the amphitheater’s original name and three new sponsors: United Wholesale Mortgage, Ally and Trinity Health.

The revival comes in time for the concert venue’s 50th anniversary. One of Michigan’s most popular concert venues, the amphitheater has hosted acts across all styles of music. Even after changing the name in 2001, many concertgoers refused to recognize anything other than Pine Knob.

The logo got a slight upgrade, with a design that pays homage to the 1970s original and the amphitheater’s surroundings, including the ski hill and a set of pine trees aligned to form the headstock of a guitar.

313 Presents posted a pair of photos to the Pine Knob Facebook page, telling fans they are preparing for summer and are ready to mark a special anniversary.

“It’s a great milestone. It’s perfect for the 50th anniversary. The summer music season is a ritual for people in our part of the music world,” Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents, said in a January release. “This is where you spend a lot of great summer nights. We’re really excited for the 2022 season and the future of this whole thing.”

The 2022 concert season opens May 27 with the American indie pop trio AJR.