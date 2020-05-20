Official: Hardy Dam closely monitored, not in danger

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to the largest earthen dam east of the Mississippi River.

The Hardy Dam northeast of Newaygo is twice the size of the Edenville Dam, which along with another Midland County dam breached Tuesday and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.

“If we ever lose the Hardy Dam, we would lose every single bridge crossing from that dam out to Lake Michigan and almost 1,900 homes would be completely impacted and gone,” Newaygo County Emergency Services Director Abby Watkins said Wednesday. “That would be an absolutely catastrophic event should we ever lose that dam. That dam has 106 feet of head, which means you have a wall of water 106 feet high being held back.”

She said there is no threat of that right now.

During the record-breaking flood of 1986, the Hardy Dam and Croton Dam downstream were nearly wiped out. More recently, in southwest Michigan, the Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw breached in 2017. The LaBarge Dam in Kent County’s Caledonia Township was at risk of breaching during flooding in 2018.

West Michigan has two different types of dams: Dams that don’t produce energy are monitored by the state and dams that do create power are regulated by the federal government. Watkins said it’s very rare for a federally regulated dam like the Hardy Dam to fail because of strict rules.

“There is no risk of any of our dams failing in Newaygo County at this time,” Watkins said. “According to regulations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, our dams — both the Hardy and the Croton — are checked on a daily basis and they are monitored both directly and remotely 24/7.”

Watkins said the county also practices emergency response plans with public safety agencies.

“So we know and can anticipate what that might feel like or what we might need to do should we ever have to implement those measures, here in our community,” she said.

Watkins said that the bigger the anticipated impact, the less likely that dam will fail and the smaller the impact, the more likely.