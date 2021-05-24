Official: Flood insurance is crucial to have before it’s too late

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding in Midland.

The damage caused by the flooding served as a wake-up call to many homeowners about the importance of staying on top of their home insurance.

News 8 talked with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, about what homeowners should look out for.

“We saw people that lost everything, their homes, their possessions and remember, this was in the middle of a pandemic and it was tragic all the way around,” Fox said. “Really just a terrible situation for those families and that’s something we never want to see again.”

Fox says her department wants Michigan residents to be prepared for tragedies like the incident in the Midland area.

“Then if they are faced with such kind of tragedy, that they have the proper insurance coverage to cover their belongings and their property,” Fox said.

She says situations like a basement or bath tub flooding would be covered differently than a major flooding caused by a dam.

“If you have an event like that, you have to have flood insurance, a separate kind of coverage. Most people do not know that, and we saw that in Midland that many people did not know that are were devastated …,” Fox said.