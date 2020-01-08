Man opens fire on officers during Lake Co. standoff

YATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say six officers were shot at Tuesday in Yates Township, near Baldwin as they tried to serve an arrest warrant to a man of Idlewild.

It happened around 1 p.m. near Tacoma Road and Baldwin Road.

Michigan State Police say two Newaygo County Sheriff’s deputies, two Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and two MSP troopers were shot at during the standoff.

Police say they located the suspect at a camper he was staying in. As they identified themselves when they arrived, they say the 50-year-old man began firing shots at officers from inside the camper.

Authorities during a standoff in Newaygo County. (Jan. 7, 2020)

Authorities during a standoff in Newaygo County. (Jan. 7, 2020)

Authorities say the officers were able to seek cover and safety as the suspect continued to fire shots at them.

No officers were shot by the gunfire and none of them returned shots, they say.

The suspect, who was alone, eventually barricaded himself inside of the camper. He ended up surrendering shortly after 7 p.m. after several hours of negotiation and then was taken into custody.

Once taken into the custody, police say the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. He is being treated for his injuries as of Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect was initially wanted in Newaygo County for failing to appear on a drug related charge and a Friend of the Court warrant.

He now faces charges in Lake County in addition to the charges he originally faced in Newaygo County.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.