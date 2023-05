A courtesy photo of a shooting scene at a Mecosta County campground on May 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a campground in Mecosta County Saturday evening.

Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a campground to assist the Michigan State Police with a shooting.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt, what their conditions are or what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office directed News 8 to MSP for more information. MSP has not gotten back to us.