GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a happy ending for an animal cruelty case out of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

One week after a puppy was thrown off of a bridge, one of the police officers who rescued her has adopted her.

According to 9&10 News, a northern Michigan affiliate with WOOD TV8, Sault Ste. Marie Police Officers Tyler Nousen and Andrew Selke were called to the Spruce Street Bridge last Wednesday. They found the puppy — now named Clove — stuck on the bank of the canal. Selke was able to climb the fence and hand the puppy over to Nousen.

Two days later, Nousen returned to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter and adopted the puppy as a surprise for his fiancée.

“She didn’t know until I brought her home on Friday, so it was a surprise to her. She had no idea,” Nousen told 9&10 News. “Every dog deserves a loving and caring, safe home, and I was more than willing to provide that for her.”

One adult and one minor have been charged in the case. The adult, Jasmine Clark, was charged with torturing an animal in the third degree. It’s a felony charge that comes with up to four years in prison and a fine up to $5,000. The minor will not be named and has been remanded to juvenile court.