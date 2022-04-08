BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer was involved in a shooting in Benton Harbor Thursday night, authorities say, though they have released little information about what happened.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highland Avenue between Winan and McCord streets. Police have not yet said who fired shots, whether anyone was hurt, who or how seriously.

More information is expected to be released at an 11 a.m. press conference at Benton Harbor City Hall.

Michigan State Police said they are investigating. It’s standard procedure for agencies to bring in MSP or another third party to look into a shooting involving an officer.