Oceana Co. Sheriff’s Office: Self-defense claim after 2 shot

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Oceana County authorities say a man is claiming self-defense after shooting two people south of New Era over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Oneida Trail in the Lake Tahoe subdivision. That’s off of W. Tonawanda Trail west of S. Oceana Drive in Grant Township.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were sent to a hospital in Shelby as doctors treated two Hart men for gunshot wounds. One, a 26-year-old, was shot in the back of his upper shoulder. The other, 22, had a wound to his left arm.

Deputies also went to the house where it happened, where the man told them it was self-defense.

Investigators are still looking into what happened. The Oceana County prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.