Oceana Co. man dies in powered parachute crash

Posted: May 04, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 05:52 PM EDT

BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 63-year-old Rothbury resident has died after a powered parachute crashed in Benona Township.  

Authorities received calls around 10:42 a.m. Saturday that indicated a powered parachute had crashed on South 56th Avenue, about a quarter mile north of West Stony Lake Road in Oceana County.

Officials say the aircraft was about 25 feet from the road.

The pilot, Terrence Dykstra, was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to a press release from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say no other passengers were involved and no one else was injured.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were dispatched to the scene late Saturday afternoon. They will take over the accident investigation, a release stated.

Witness statements indicated that the aircraft was low flying when the parachute collapsed and later crashed, a release noted.

 

