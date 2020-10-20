Oceana Co. authorities seek missing hiker

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Lisa Casler.

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Oceana County are looking for a woman who went missing while hiking near Hesperia.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Casler was reported missing around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say Casler is believed to have gone hiking and bird-watching in the area of Pines Point in the Manistee National Forest, southwest of Hesperia. That’s where deputies found her car.

Casler, 54, is described as about 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone who knows anything about where Casler may be should call Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch at 231.869.5858.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!