Oceana Co. authorities seek missing hiker

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Oceana County are looking for a woman who went missing while hiking near Hesperia.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Casler was reported missing around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say Casler is believed to have gone hiking and bird-watching in the area of Pines Point in the Manistee National Forest, southwest of Hesperia. That’s where deputies found her car.

Casler, 54, is described as about 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone who knows anything about where Casler may be should call Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch at 231.869.5858.