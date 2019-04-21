Michigan

NWS: Marquette breaks record of days under 60

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says the Upper Peninsula city of Marquette has set a chilly record by going nearly 200 straight days without the temperature reaching at least 60 degrees.

The weather service in Marquette reported Thursday that the Lake Superior port city had gone 197 days without reaching 60 degrees, breaking the previous record of 196 days set in 1970.

Jim Salzwedel is observation program leader with the weather service's Marquette bureau. He said Sunday that the city's cold streak ended at 198 days on Saturday, when the temperature reached 65 degrees in Marquette.

Before Saturday, the last time it had reached 60 degrees in Marquette was last Oct. 3.

Marquette's weather service observations go back to 1962.

