Michigan

NTSB issues report on Line 5 anchor strike

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:58 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

UNDATED (WOOD) — A federal report lays out how a barge dragged a six-ton anchor across the oil pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac in April 2018.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that the crew failed to lift the anchor, saying one of them thought it was broken and couldn't be dropped in the first place. The report says no one double-checked before the barge passed through the straits.

>>Online: NTSB report

The anchor hit Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, but didn't cause much damage. It also tore through about $100 million in electrical cables that run along the lakebed, causing insulation fluid to leak into the straits, which connect Lakes Michigan and Huron.

The NTSB report prompted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, to release a statement saying she's ready to file a lawsuit to get the embattled pipeline shut down as soon as possible:

Canada-based Enbridge, which owns and operates the line, said it is moving forward with a plan to start building a protective pipeline tunnel in the straits in 2021 and complete it by 2024, a timeline put forth amid negotiations with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat.

Critics say that leaves the line vulnerable for too long. Studies have found that an oil spill in the straits would be catastrophic for the Great Lakes.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries