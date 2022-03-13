Norton Shores man driving stolen vehicle, breaks into home, steals gas

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores man was arrested Saturday after he broke into a house and stole gasoline in Morton Township.

Around 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home in Morton Township for a burglary alarm. They later learned that gasoline was stolen.

When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle speed off in front of the house. They were able to run a license plate and found that the vehicle had been stolen in Grand Rapids.

Deputies began a pursuit eastbound on M-20 that went into Isabella County. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle ran out of gas a few miles west of Mt. Pleasant, the sheriff’s office said.

A 41-year-old Norton Shores man was arrested and is being held at the Mecosta County Jail.

