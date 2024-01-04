GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to explore the world in 2024? The experts at CNN Travel put together their list of must-see destinations for the new year, including one in Michigan.

CNN Travel’s Marnie Hunter recommends taking a trip to Northwest Michigan.

“Refreshing, unsalty Lake Michigan lures boatloads of tourists in summer, but the shoreline, quaint towns and rolling countryside of Northwest Michigan have plenty to offer year-round,” Hunter wrote.

While Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a known hotspot, Hunter also encourages tourists to go deeper.

“Traverse City makes a great home base for exploring wineries on the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas or picking cherries or apples in season. Then fall’s foliage is ripe for peeping, followed by winter’s inviting blankets of snow,” Hunter wrote.

Northwest Michigan is one of 24 destinations to make the list, and one of just four in the United States. Hunter’s team also recommended Culebra, Puerto Rico, Florida’s freshwater springs and Texas’ Hill Country.

South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan were some of the international destinations that also made the cut. You can read the full list here.