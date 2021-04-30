Northern Michigan wildfire contained at 98%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the controlled burn that turned into a wildfire in northern Michigan is nearly completely contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire covering 5,800 acres was 98% contained Friday. The Brittle fire in Iosco County, which is part of the Huron-Manistee National Forests, started from a prescribed burn on April 23.

Nearly all of the fire was on Forest Service land and no buildings have been lost.

The Forest Service said it will be conducting a full review of how the prescribed fire became a wildfire. The findings will be released when the review has been completed.