Northern Michigan wildfire contained at 32%, not growing

by: Associated Press

The fire grew over 6,000 acres. (Courtesy U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee NFs Facebook page)

OSCODA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’re making progress after a controlled burn turned into a 6,100-acre wildfire in northern Michigan.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire was 32% contained Saturday and not growing. The fire is in Iosco County, which has part of the Huron-Manistee National Forests, roughly 80 miles north of Bay City.

Spokesman Joshua Veal says some residents were urged to evacuate Friday, but those warnings have been lifted.

Veal says there’s no firm explanation yet for why the prescribed burn grew out of control Friday. Planned fires typically are set to improve wildlife habitat and remove vegetation that can become fuel for a wildfire.

