GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A northern Michigan man faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting and killing another man’s service dog.

Michigan State Police say the shooting happened back in November in Colfax Township, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City, but criminal charges weren’t filed until Dec. 29, 2023. The suspect, 65-year-old Douglas Barnes, from Harrietta, turned himself into Wexford County Jail on Friday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on a driveway about 1,000 feet away from the dog’s owner’s home. The owner and his registered service dog, a German Shepherd named Smokey, were walking together when the shot rang out.

The owner told police that Smokey was not on a leash but was about 12 feet ahead of him. Smokey was wearing a black collar, and the owner was wearing an illuminated headlamp because it was around dusk. The man heard a loud gunshot and then heard Smokey yelp.

“Smokey then spun in a circle and went down just off the edge of the driveway, where he died,” the owner told MSP.

The owner reportedly yelled out, but no one responded. He headed to another part of his driveway, which crosses federal and state forest property and confronted a man trying to leave in a truck. That person, identified as Barnes, claimed he thought he had shot a coyote.

A State Trooper seized Barnes’ gun, a 7MM Browning Model 81 lever action rifle with a scope.

“The trooper checked the scope, and it was set on a 3X zoom. Barnes told the trooper he thought it was a coyote and didn’t see anyone walking with the animal. It was approximately 104 yards from where Barnes said he was hunting to the center of the driveway where Smokey was shot. A search of the scope’s model number indicates at 100 yards, the field of view at 3X zoom is 40 feet,” MSP investigators said in a news release.

Barnes was arraigned on one count of killing or torturing an animal and one count of reckless use of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Barnes was released on a personal recognizance bond.