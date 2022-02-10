Northern MI deputy shoots, kills man who attacked another with hatchet

by: Associated Press

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State police say a northern Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who attacked another deputy with a hatchet.

Police say a Cheboygan County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Ellis Township shot the 32-year-old suspect after he struck another deputy with the hatchet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont has issued a statement saying “the deputies responded in accordance with departmental policy and training.”

