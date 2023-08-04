GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No visible sheen can be seen on Lake Michigan after a cargo vessel spilled diesel fuel earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

On Friday morning, a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan.

“We appreciate the collaborative efforts of state, local, and tribal agencies, which swiftly and efficiently addressed and continue to monitor the situation,” Capt. Seth Parker, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Lake Michigan Sector, said in a press release. “The success of this operation underscores the importance of interagency coordination and our shared commitment to safeguarding our natural resources.”

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard. A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen on Lake Michigan on Aug. 4, 2023, after a cargo vessel leaked diesel fuel. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The leak was first noticed around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday by crews on the M/V Manitowoc. The vessel was located about 1.5 miles offshore near Manistee’s Fifth Avenue Beach.

Parker said the leak was initially reported as the result of a possible 1-inch hole but said the Coast Guard has not validated that number and is still investigating.

“(The Manitowoc) had a hole in one or more of its fuel tanks,” Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Hugh McDiarmid told News 8 Thursday. “The vessel has plugged the hole, has shifted fuel around in the fuel tanks immediately to stop the release. So the release has not been ongoing for some time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said a red slick around 1.6 miles long by 200 yards wide was seen within a few hours of the initial report. Four hundred feed of absorbent booms were put into the water to soak up the fuel.

There have been no reports of an impact along the shoreline.

The M/V Manitowoc off the coast of Manistee on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard said it and the American Bureau of Shipping have assessed the temporary repairs and has accepted the vessel’s proposed plan to travel to Muskegon for permanent repairs which will be overseen by the agencies.

At this time investigators don’t expect the leak to impact drinking water.