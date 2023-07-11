GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Millions of adults across the country have been identified as having food allergies research shows, and that can cause some awkwardness in social situations.

“It can be difficult, especially when interacting with people who really care about you, because food can be such a connector. People want to share their food with you. They sometimes tend to push food on you,” Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said. “If you’re not comfortable with certain ingredients or things like that, it can be difficult.”

People may not always be aware of food allergies, food sensitivities, vegan or vegetarian diets or that someone abstains from alcohol.

For Social Wellness Month, which is July, Appelo recommended having a few responses in mind to make interaction go smoothly. It can be as simple as, “No, thank you.”

“They could say something like, ‘You know, I’d love to have some, but I do have a health concern and my doctor or dietician recommends that I abstain from that for now,'” Appelo said.

Appelo suggested friends and family members of loved ones with eating restrictions be as accepting as possible of their loved one’s choices when it comes to food.

“Be receptive to the information they’re giving you and just respect their choices. That’s number one,” Appelo said.

She said commenting on people’s weight or food choices is never a great idea.