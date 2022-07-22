DETROIT (AP) — There will be no summer decision from the Michigan Supreme Court in a major dispute over whether people convicted of crimes can be ordered to pay the operating costs of local courts.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in April but now says it wants to hear more in the months ahead.

Critics say it’s unconstitutional for a judge to oversee a criminal case and also have power to order someone to pay a share of keeping the building clean and office supplies stocked. Only people convicted of crimes must pay, not others who use the courts. The law raises millions of dollars each year.

It expires Oct. 1, though there’s a bill in the Legislature to extend it.