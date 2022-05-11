GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men who pleaded guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be sentenced yet.

Kaleb James Franks had a sentencing hearing Wednesday that adjourned without a final sentence or a rescheduled date, according to court documents.

Franks pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February, making him a key witness in the trials of the other men involved in the kidnapping plot. He and one other man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty.

In April, Brandon Caserta of Canton, and Daniel Harris of Lake Orion were acquitted on all counts. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision in the cases of Barry Croft Jr. of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox of metro Grand Rapids.

Franks said he connected online with the Wolverine Watchmen, a self-styled militia group, in spring 2020, attended a protest and soon learned how to download an encrypted messaging app “to conceal discussion of illegal activity,” according to his plea agreement.

He said he agreed to participate in an astonishing scheme to get the Democratic governor, who was targeted because of her restrictive policies during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI had infiltrated the group of six men and broke up the plan with a series of arrests in October 2020, just as the presidential election campaign neared a close.