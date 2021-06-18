No charges filed against Grand Traverse official who flashed rifle

In this screen grab taken from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioner meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. Clous displayed the rifle during the online meeting in response to a citizen’s comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing backlash from some local residents. (Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says no charges will be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed meeting.

Ronald Clous of the Grand Traverse County Board showed the weapon on camera Jan. 20, as a citizen on the phone urged the chairman to denounce the far-right Proud Boys.

The board was meeting virtually from home during the pandemic.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday that Clous’ action was “reprehensible and irresponsible but not illegal.”

Some residents of the northern Michigan community had demanded Clous’ resignation, while others said the incident was blown out of proportion.