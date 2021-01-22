No bond for UP man charged in US Capitol riot

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol will remain in custody after FBI agents found guns and ammunition at his home.

Karl Dresch of Calumet is not accused of specific violent acts in Washington on Jan. 6.

A judge noted that he’s a convicted felon who can’t possess firearms or ammunition under state or federal law.

The issue was whether to release Dresch from a Michigan jail while he awaits court hearings in Washington. Defense attorney Elizabeth LaCosse says Dresch has strong political views but isn’t a violent person.

Dresch’s felony conviction was related to a 2013 chase involving police that topped 140 mph.