LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One common theme among Republicans and Democrats alike as the state budget process is underway is that some money should go back to taxpayers. The continuing debate is how.

There appears to be enough money to make it happen, but the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have not reached a deal on how to give you a break.

“When I started in the Legislature, the budget was $54 billion, $72 billion five years later, almost six years later. That’s an insane amount of growth, government growing in many different ways. We cannot have that in this term,” Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said.

He wants to use some of the state’s surplus funds — as much as $7 billion more than expected — in other ways.

“With that much money available, we have to make sure we’re giving money back to the people,” he said.

Republicans have advocated rolling back the income tax and pausing the state gas tax as prices soar, an idea that hasn’t been embraced by the governor. When asked Thursday if halting the gas tax was a nonstarter, Whitmer replied, “Well, we’ll see what they (lawmakers) do.”

“The bills that they have voted on thus far don’t even take effect until next year, so it’s not really giving people relief,” she continued.

She has her own plan:

“I proposed a couple of sources of tax relief. One is eliminating the retirement tax, the other is increasing the earned income tax credit,” she said.

She says those two things would impact some seniors and children, but Wentworth wants something less targeted.

“She want to take a select group of population and give them a tax cut where we need broad-based tax cuts for everyone across the board,” he said.

While the two sides seem far apart and while he admits there is a lot to hammer out before a budget is done, the speaker remains optimistic that it will all come together. For her part, Whitmer said she’s ready to deal.

“I’m going to stay at the table and continue to work to get more money in people’s pockets and welcome them to when they’re serious about doing that,” Whitmer said. “They’ll find an eager partner in me.”

By statute, there should be a budget proposal in place by July 1 but that deadline has been missed the past three years. With a surplus of revenues and the pressures of an upcoming election, it is possible this year’s could be done by the deadline, leaving about 100 days to make a deal before the start of the next fiscal year.