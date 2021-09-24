NMU President Erickson voted out by Board of Trustees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — During a special session meeting by the Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees on Friday, a unanimous vote was taken to cancel the contract of University President Fritz Erickson.

All eight board members voted in favor of the motion.

Fritz Erickson’s contract with NMU started on July 1, 2014.

Erickson’s contract started on July 1, 2014 and had previously been extended through June of 2023.

Trustee Steve Young made the motion to terminate Erickson’s contract. He cited a need for leadership and forward thinking in the area of strategic planning.

Young went on to say the university needs more critical thinking and idea generating from the the President’s office.

In the area of enrollment, Young said the University needs bold action to counteract declining numbers.

He also cited a need for improved communication with the board, and more leadership on fundraising and capital improvements.

Video of the special session is available below.

The following statement was issued by Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees Chair Tami Seavoy: