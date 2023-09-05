GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Niles teenager is facing federal charges for allegedly possessing a machinegun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Michigan said Edward Slaughter II, 19, of Niles, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a machinegun.

The federal indictment alleges Slaughter had a loaded Glock handgun even though he was ineligible to have a firearm because of a prior felony conviction. He also allegedly used a device to modify the gun to be fully automatic, which meets the federal definition of a “machinegun.”

If found guilty, he faces up to 15 in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm charge and up to 10 years for possession of a machinegun.