NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of N. 7th Street, south of Ferry Street. The Niles Police Department received reports of shots fired. Officers responded to find a man on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Three people were seen running from the location after the shooting, the police department said. However, no one was arrested.

The man with the gunshot wound was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Farries Maxwell of Niles.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269.683.0404 or Crime Stoppers. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to CRIMES (274637) or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.