Niles man charged with embezzling money from adult baseball league

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old Niles man has been charged with embezzling money from a local adult baseball league.

According to the Niles Police Department, on Sept. 10, Dakota Jackson reported that roughly $6,000 and medication was stolen from his unlocked vehicle on Maple Street. The money belonged to the Thomas Memorial Stadium adult baseball league, and he was in charge of managing the money.

Several days later, police received information that money belonging to the stadium was missing and unaccounted for. Jackson was responsible for the money at the time it went missing.

An investigation then began into money embezzlement from Thomas Memorial Stadium, the department said.

After an interview with police and a search warrant, Jackson was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $20,000, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and false report of a felony, which is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

He appeared in court on Wednesday for his arraignment.