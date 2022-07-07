GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An effort aiming to keep abortion legal in Michigan has apparently reached enough signatures to make the November ballot.

Ann Arbor Councilwoman Linh Song, who is also a co-chair of the ballot initiative Reproductive Freedom for All, said nearly 800,000 signatures have been collected. That’s nearly double the 425,059 required to make the ballot.

The group has not officially confirmed how many signatures they have. A representative with Reproductive Freedom for All told News 8 that they will officially announce the number of people who’ve signed their ballot initiative on Monday. Monday is the deadline to submit the signatures.

In a statement to News 8, the group said it has “seen an unprecedented outpouring of support for Reproductive Freedom for All since the leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.”

“The momentum for this ballot measure and the strength of our statewide network of volunteers is only growing,” the group added.

If the initiative makes the ballot and passes, it would guarantee a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom, including making decisions on birth control, abortion, prenatal care and childbirth. Abortions after fetal viability, also known as late-term abortions, would only be allowed to protect the life or health of the mother. That’s typically around 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Once the petition is sent, the signatures will be reviewed by the Bureau of Elections to confirm their validity.

“They want to make sure the signatures are legible,” Tracy Wimmer, the director of media relations for the Michigan Secretary of State, said. “That the circulator of the signature of that petition page followed all the rules in place to make sure they gathered the signatures in the right location.”

The Bureau of Elections recently found five Republican candidates for governor used fraudulent signatures, eventually resulting in their disqualification from the ballot.

“When they do the signature sampling, they’re checking to make sure the voter is actually that voter,” Wimmer said. “They’re checking to make sure the signature matches, that it’s the person is truly registered in Michigan.”

Wimmer added that when the Bureau of Elections reviews the signatures, it’s only a sample of them, typically around 500.

The Bureau of Elections then recommends in a report whether to approve the signatures.

“They lay out how their sampling method worked and what their findings were,” Wimmer said. “How many signatures approximately they expect are valid within the entirety of the petition that was submitted.”

From there the Board of State Canvassers, a bipartisan group appointed by the governor, votes whether to certify them.

“They ultimately have the final say,” Wimmer said. “They determine whether or not there are enough valid signatures.”

If the Board of State Canvassers approves the signatures, the effort can make the November ballot, letting voters decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan.