GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It takes people years to finally be able to walk across their college’s graduation stage. But for Grace Szymchack’s daughter, Annabelle, it only took 10 days.

Szymchack spent the past six years raising a family and working towards her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. It was all going to wrap up with the commencement ceremony on Dec. 15, and then three days later, she would welcome her second daughter into the world. But Annabelle clearly wanted to share that day with her mom.

Grace Szymchack poses with her family, including her newborn Annabelle underneath her graduation gown. (Grace Szymchack)

A week and a half before graduating, Szymchack had a cesarean section and welcomed her newborn into the world. While she was overjoyed to add to her family, the Traverse City native was determined to still walk at her graduation.

“It was really more of like we have to wait and see until Friday morning basically (to see) if I’m even feeling well enough to ride in a car after having a C-section. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m feeling great, I want to go,'” she said. “I was very determined.”

But like most new mothers, it was hard to think about separating from her baby even for just a few hours. That’s when her own mother got an idea.

“And my mom, the day before, said, ‘Just wear her on you underneath your gown. No one will notice. It’ll be OK.’ So I just kept her with me,” Szymchack said.

Szymchack placed 10-day-old Annabelle underneath her gown and held her close during one of the biggest moments in either of their lives. According to Szymchack, her newborn also behaved perfectly, not making a sound and remaining somewhat hidden throughout the ceremony. That didn’t stop some people from noticing, however.

“Beforehand, when we were in the ice skate arena waiting to go into the auditorium, I chatted with one other girl who was graduating and she realized I had the baby and so a whole lot of other people noticed and we chatted about it,” Szymchack said.

Now with a degree, Szymchack said she will be continuing her job at a local hospital teaching a preschool class and hopes to continue her education and get a master’s degree. But she is waiting for her children to get a bit older first.