Newaygo motorcyclist injured in Morley crash

MORLEY, Mich. (WOOD) — A 45-year-old motorcyclist was injured after a crash in Mecosta County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Northland Drive near Jefferson Road in Morley.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was attempting to pass in a no-pass zone when he entered the northbound lane of travel on Northland Drive. He then crashed into another vehicle in that lane, according to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist, a man from Newaygo, was taken to a hospital.