GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo County Emergency Services says its 911 phone lines are temporarily down.

Anyone in the county with a law enforcement emergency should call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.7303 (then press 0).

Those with fire or medical emergencies should call 231.689.7394.

News 8 will provide an update as soon as the 911 service has been restored.