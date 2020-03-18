Newaygo Co. man charged with sexually abusing child

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County man has been charged with six criminal counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Thomas Herman, 53, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three of second-degree CSC, all with a victim under the age of 13.

Michigan State Police said they were called about the alleged assaults on March 4 and their investigation revealed the abuse had been going on since December.

Herman was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted of a first-degree CSC charge, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Second-degree CSC carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.