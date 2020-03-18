Closings & Delays
There are currently 345 active closings. Click for more details.

Newaygo Co. man charged with sexually abusing child

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County man has been charged with six criminal counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Thomas Herman, 53, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three of second-degree CSC, all with a victim under the age of 13.

Michigan State Police said they were called about the alleged assaults on March 4 and their investigation revealed the abuse had been going on since December.

Herman was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted of a first-degree CSC charge, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Second-degree CSC carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 