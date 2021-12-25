New Year’s Eve celebrations in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just days away from the new year, and there’s lots of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve and ring in 2022 in West Michigan.

Some cities are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, with ball drops and other festivities.

Below, find an event near year:

Before New Year’s Eve:

Noon Year’s Parade the at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum | Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 | Details

On New Year’s Eve:

Countdown to Happy Noon Year | Kent District Library locations | Festivities start at 11 a.m. | Details

New Year’s Eve in South Haven | Downtown South Haven | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

New Year’s Fest | Downtown Kalamazoo | Festivities start at 7 p.m. | Details

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | Downtown Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

Hastings Ball Drop | Downtown Hastings | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

Allegan New Years Eve! 2022 | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.