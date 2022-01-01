New year, more money: 2021 brings slight bump to Michigan’s minimum wage

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The new year means more money for Michigan workers making minimum wage.

Starting Saturday, the state minimum wage is $9.87 an hour, up from $9.65 an hour last year. The 22-cent hike was supposed to take effect in 2020, but was automatically delayed because of high unemployment early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The wage for tipped employees also rose slightly with the new year, from $3.67 to $3.75 per hour.

The rate hikes are outlined in Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, which lawmakers approved in 2018. Under the act, Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $12.05 by 2030, as long as the state unemployment rate remains below 8.5%.