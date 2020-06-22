New state park restrictions begin Monday

Closings & Delays
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — State parks in Michigan are putting in place new visitor requirements beginning Monday.

People visiting must once again have a recreation passport. The state suspended this requirement for the past three months to try and reduce face-to-face contact and the exchange of money due to COVID-19. 

State officials also ask that you maintain social distancing requirements, carry out trash and recyclables and wear a face mask if you’re inside restrooms or other park buildings. 

They also want you to pay with a credit or debit card if you can. 

In addition, you can also use the day-use parking lot at Grand Haven State Park beginning Monday. 

All state park campgrounds are reopening as well. 

