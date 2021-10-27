New state legislation aims to change auto no-fault rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new round of legislation aimed at changing Michigan’s auto no-fault rules as they pertain to long-term medical care is being introduced in Lansing.

State Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, along with both Democratic and Republican colleagues, rolled out a bipartisan package of legislation aimed at correcting what they see as flaws in the no-fault auto reform of 2019.

In a Wednesday release, lawmakers said the “narrowly tailored bill package addresses some of the most pressing and serious concerns related to Michigan’s new auto insurance law.”

The idea is to change some of requirements, standards and caps on existing compensation for long term care covered under auto no-fault that they say makes long term care too expensive or inaccessible.

“We need to act now to save care for Michigan crash survivors. Any piece of legislation requires updates and check-ins to insure that our constituents are benefitting from the laws that are passed,” Rogers said. “Recently, many accident survivors, along with their families, caregivers and providers, have come forward telling us legislators about their serious concerns regarding the impact of their care under Michigan’s auto insurance laws.”

The legislators involved say they hope for quick committee hearings, though making changes to no-fault in the state has traditionally been a long haul process.