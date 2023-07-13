LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — School might be out for the summer throughout Michigan, but the lights are still on in Lansing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the creation of a new state agency designed with all students in mind. She said it will be geared toward improving education and tracking progress.

The executive move is getting mixed grades among lawmakers and education groups.

Starting with the youngest Michiganders, the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program, which will go by the acronym MiLEAP, is meant to connect families to affordable childcare and free preschool, provided by the recently passed budget. It’s a similar goal to the one Whitmer shared during this year’s State of the State address.

“Every single parent, every one of us, knows that an early start is critical to our children’s future. That’s why we read and talk and sing to our babies,” Whitmer said in the speech.

The department has three offices. The first will make sure children meet developmental milestones, connect families to resources and handle early-learning policy. Another office will oversee life after high school, with special attention to state student aid. The third office will be about education partnerships. The governor said that team will take wide input for different student-related initiatives, as well as support before and after-school programs and summer classes.

The move has received praise from several education groups, like the Michigan Education Association, the union for teachers.

“It’s going to help connect parents and students with the resources they need to have every chance possible of success,” MEA spokesperson Thomas Morgan said.

But some lawmakers, like state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, are skeptical of the idea.

“More government does not fix bad government,” Nesbitt said in a statement.

He added that he thinks the state would be better off with the governor focusing more on children’s reading attainment.

The executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project, which according to its website advocates for “supporting quality choices in public education,” agrees with the sentiment, questioning why the state is spending money on a whole new department rather than sending that cash to communities.

“They need those resources going straight to their communities and straight to their families, and so they are empowered to make the decision for their direct educational needs,” GLEP executive director Beth DeShone said.