GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill recently introduced in Lansing is looking to expand Michigan’s bottle return law.

The bill, introduced last week, proposes to have a deposit on each can or bottle sold by expanding the law to include all single-use beverage containers, with the exception of dairy products.

Right now, only carbonated drinks and some — but not all — alcoholic beverages require deposits.

Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Township, is the sponsor of the latest bill, which has been a proposal for many years.

“We have so many water bottles, which was not even imagined at the time the bottle bill was put into place, so it’s really taking into account that there are so many other single-use beverage containers out there,” Morse said.

Cider cans do not require a deposit in Michigan, but businesses like The Peoples Cider Company say they would support a change in the law if it increases recycling, according to owner Jason Lummen.

“I’m a big proponent of recycling, especially aluminum, which has an infinite recycling cycle. And that’s really where we chose to go with cans,” Lummen said.

One big change proposed by the bill hopes to make returning containers easier for customers.

“It would make returning them universal, so it doesn’t matter if you didn’t buy it at Meijer — you can still return that to Meijer,” Morse said. “We hear a lot about that, especially in regards to the craft beverage industry. It’s difficult for people to return those.”

Morse said the state’s recycling rate has been dropping, and updating the deposit law is overdue.

“Traditionally, we’ve been around 90%, which is one or two with Oregon in the country,” Morse said. “Because of COVID … we have slipped to 76%.”

The bill proposes giving retailers a small amount of funding per container to run the deposit program.

“It is a big job to have to do that,” Morse said. “We definitely understand that they are looking … to be compensated for their part of what they’re doing for the system.”

The owner of The Peoples Cider Company said he would back a change if it could make an impact and protect Michigan’s natural resources.

“Whatever we have to do to do that, we would support,” Lummen said.