GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Shipwreck Research Association says the team’s researchers have made a new discovery in the deep waters of Lake Michigan.

The nonprofit announced Monday evening on Facebook that researchers have found a new shipwreck but only provided limited details.

“We set our sights on this particular vessel last year and covered much of our search grid,” the post read. “We then returned this year and made the discovery. Shipwrecks are never exactly where they are supposed to be.”

Researchers at the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association released this side-scan sonar image on Monday, July 31, 2023, of a new shipwreck found in the “deep waters” of Lake Michigan. (Courtesy MSRA)

MSRA researchers said it is their policy to not name new shipwreck finds until they confirm specific details and visit the wreck in person on the lake floor.

“We first will attempt to document the site with a Remotely Operated Vehicle,” the MSRA said. “As the water warms, MSRA’s tech diving team will visit the wreck site in person.”

Researchers found the boat using side-scan sonar, a system that maps the lake floor and can detect objects.

“While this side-scan image is a bit confusing (the sonar ran over top of the wreck and shows two views of the same ship), it appears the wreck is mostly intact and upright,” the MSRA said. “We look forward to sharing more information and images soon.”

Since being founded as the Southwest Michigan Underwater Preserve Committee in 1998, the MSRA has helped find 15 different shipwrecks in the southeastern quarter of Lake Michigan.